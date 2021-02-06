I’m a collector of dumb things. My shelves are littered with movie and TV promo ephemera, Cleveland sports memorabilia and one unopened glass bottle of Coca-Cola BlāK.
For those that don’t remember, Coca-Cola BlāK was Coke’s first foray into coffee-flavored sodas in 2006. We got them early in the college convenience store where I worked. I can still remember the cringes from our staff as we cracked them open. They were truly awful. Rightfully so, the experiment failed and it was dropped in 2008.
Now 15 years since its first try, Coca-Cola is back at again with three flavors of Coca-Cola with Coffee, available for a little less than $2 per can. Because this is a column about experimenting with product trends, I put on a brave face and tried all of them (dark blend, caramel and vanilla). For those wanting caffeine and caloric content, all three contain 70 calories and have 14 mg of caffeine per 100ml, more than a regular Coca-Cola (9 mg) and less than a cappuccino (43 mg). Needless to say, I was wired after trying all of these.
Here are the results:
Dark Blend — One of the big reactions I remember from people trying Coca-Cola BlāK was that it tasted like someone spilled coffee into a can of Coke. The Dark Blend tastes like a more refined version of that. It’s more of a Coke product with some dark coffee flavoring (or, as the label says, “Rich, luxurious coffee”) than a balance of the two. The coffee flavor hits more on the front end and kind of fades as you drink it. It’s perfectly fine.
Caramel — It’s true to the label. It tastes like Coke with a mixture of coffee and caramel. It’s for people wanting a sweeter taste to balance out the coffee’s bitterness. But Coke is already a sweet drink, so maybe it’s kind of gilding the lily.
Vanilla — This tastes like a fancier Vanilla Coke. I feel like I couldn’t even taste the coffee in this. Maybe Coke was aiming for something more akin to cappuccino because it’s very sweet. If you’re the type who needs enough sugar and flavoring to drown out the taste of your coffee, this might be a good fit. Otherwise, just get a Vanilla Coke.