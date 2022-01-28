If you’ve been on social media during the past month, your feed likely has been filled with yellow and green boxes.
What this means is your friends are getting into a quick daily word game called Wordle (free, www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle).
The concept is simple: You go to the website (while there are knock-off apps, this is the official spot for it) and it gives you a five-letter word to solve. When you get the correct letter in the right spot, it turns green. If you get a correct letter in the wrong spot, it turns yellow. If it’s not in the word, it turns black.
There is no timer. (The game only accepts actual words). You get six tries before it reveals the right answer.
Consider this the modern-day version of Sudoku that’s sweeping the nation. It’s wildly simple, easy to get the hang of and only happens once per day, so you don’t get too addicted to it and burn out.
This game has been sweeping through News-Press NOW in ways that few facets of pop culture can. When someone gets it right in a couple of tries, they have bragging rights. If it’s a tougher word like “knoll” (which ended my 12-day streak), there’s anger that it could pull out such a word to fool you.
While some games like crosswords test your knowledge of current events, history and pop culture, Wordle only needs to know what words you have locked away in your brain. It never tells you the definition of the word or an example of it, so no lessons are learned.
Where I used to wake up and find out what insane news item has happened through Twitter, I’ve found this to be a fun way to get my brain going that doesn’t affect my blood pressure in a horrible way.
If you haven’t jumped on the trend, I’d say give it a try. It’s fun to have office bragging rights or, at least, be able to fill a gap in conversations by saying, “Man, that Wordle was tough today.”
