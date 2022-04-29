The phrase “There’s a fool born every day” is often attributed to P.T. Barnum. While there’s no evidence he said that, the slogan rings true when it comes to newly branded breakfast cereals.
In the past couple of years, the breakfast cereal industry, which has been experiencing its ups and downs, has done about everything it can to get people back in the habit of starting their day out with milk and a bowl of their favorite flavors.
Brands from Twinkies to Peeps to Eggo Waffles have jumped on the trend with their own versions of the morning treat. Most recently, Wendy’s, whose restaurants have tried to get into the fast-food breakfast game, came out with its own take, Kellogg’s Wendy’s Frosty Breakfast Cereal ($4.29, available at local grocery stores).
If you know and enjoy the Wendy’s chocolate Frosty taste, you’re aware that it’s a specific kind of chocolate taste that’s not found in other desserts or treats. It seems like something that’s hard to duplicate. Could they pull it off?
Trying the cereal, the answer is: No. What you’re going to get is Cocoa Puffs with the tiniest marshmallows known to man.
As Kelloggs’ answer to the popular General Mills’ cereal, it’s fine. It’s exactly what you would expect from a knock-off. Like those other listed cereals, this is just an existing cereal that’s been given a more recognizable name. Eggo Cereal was a Waffle Crisp knock-off, Hostess’s Donettes Cereal is similar to Frosted Cheerios and Peeps Cereal is akin to Froot Loops With Marshmallows.
There seems to be no new cereal taste under the sun, so stick with what you like instead of falling for the gimmicks. My picks: Cheerios with a banana, Cinnamon Toast Crunch or Cinnamon Life Cereal.
