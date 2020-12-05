Judging by current COVID-19 numbers, this pandemic isn’t going away soon. So we should do our best by doing all of the suggested precautions, like social distancing and wearing a mask.
If you’ve been wearing the blue disposable earloop mask, maybe you’re looking for something a little more comfortable, layered or reusable. It’s why I wanted to try some to see which ones fared the best.
Before you try any of these, I want to note that while these all can be used to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, none are medical-grade masks. Each has its own precautions for safety, so be sure to read them before either purchasing or wearing them.
Stance Masks ($19.99, stance.com) — If you’re looking for comfort and style, Stance has created the go-to mask. Worn by NBA players in the protected bubbles for the 2020 season, these masks are made using Butterblend technology, a mixture of modal, lyocell and elastane that hugs your face and doesn’t let go (in a good way!). They’re super soft, reversible and washable. Of the masks I tried, this was the most comfortable. As a bonus, if you’re a fan of the NBA or “The Mandalorian,” they have masks with designs for each.
Sunday Afternoons UVShield Cool Face Mask ($8 to $12, sundayafternoons.com) — Comparable to Stance Mask when it comes to comfort, these masks are perfect for when you’re on the go or active (though the Centers for Disease Control doesn’t recommend wearing a mask while exercising). Its earloops are pretty forgiving on your ears and the mask sat well on my face. My main quibble is that I have a big face and it seemed to have trouble covering from the top of my nose to my chin. For people with smaller faces, it should be fine.
Tom Bihn Reusable Cloth Face Mask ($9 to $16, tombihn.com) — This reusable cloth face mask comes in four varieties, V1-V4, ranging from lightest/coolest to biggest/most layered. For me, the V4 was the best in terms of coverage. I was able to open my mouth wide (one of its main goals for that version is to please talkers and singers), contour the bridge to my nose and it never slipped. The downside is indoors it gets pretty balmy, and it was so layered that at times I felt like I was talking through a Stormtrooper helmet. I’d say it would be perfect for an outdoor winter event. The other three versions worked well too, although they did tend to be smaller and not quite as good of a fit on my face. All of them feature multiple layers of fabric and a customizable nose bridge. They also come in a variety of colors, for those looking to match their clothes. Best of all, the earloops can be adjusted and it has a neck strap that allows for the mask to hang from your neck when you take it off.
Vida Protective Masks ($10 to $19) — If you’re looking for a variety of prints or more layered protection, along with some environmentally sound business practices, Vida is up your alley. Its $10 protective masks are bit stiff, but have adjustable earloops and a pocket for a filter that almost make up for it. Its knit mélange offers more flexibility and stretch, along with the custom earloops and filter pocket. Once again, sizing was a problem as I had trouble keeping it on my face when I talked. If you’re looking for disposable masks, Vida’s KN95 and 3-Ply Masks fit very well, give you significant coverage and when you’re ready to toss them, you can put them in the envelope they came in, adhere the paid shipment enclosed in the package and they’ll recycle them for you.