For years, I have avoided wearing earbuds or earphones because of the discomfort they caused me.
After a listen using the original Apple earphones, my ear canals would be hurting for at least an hour. As a result, I stuck with my old, busted, over-the-ear headphones.
A few years ago, something came along to change my mind: the first-generation Apple AirPods. The smaller size was great for my ears and the functionality and versatility were perfect. The sound quality, which is what I classified as “fine,” was not.
While I’ve tried other earphones, nothing has topped AirPods in terms of the overall experience. But depending on what you’re looking for, UE FITS ($199, ultimateears.com) might overtake it.
Made by the same company that creates in-ear monitors for some of the biggest performers, UE FITS earpones have a prestigious name and it shows in the sound quality. With a customizable sound experience and six drivers, the user can adjust the treble, mid-range levels and bass or switch to custom settings like Bass Boost (my personal favorite) or UE Signature (a setting I think is too quiet and dull).
Not to bury the lead, but the big selling point of UE FITS is its ability to conform to the user’s ear. Coming in a minimalist package, you pop on the given shapeless tips to the earbuds, download the UE FITS and using the “Lightform technology” feel as they mold to your ears. If you’re wondering, it feels warm and weird.
For the earphone-averse, this is huge, as it means no more ear pain from the usual stubborn, plastic audio pieces. I can say that I’ve never had a more comfortable, sonically pleasing earphone.
Most of its functions worked pretty well. It has a decent battery life of about eight hours and its customizable tap functions on the side of the earphones allowed me to pause/play, control the volume and skip songs without much hassle.
The letdown for me comes in some of its functionality. Unlike the AirPods, UE FITS contain no optical sensor to recognize whether the earphones are in your ear. This means you have to manually pause whatever you’re listening to after you take the earphone out or it will keep playing. This is even more burdensome when you put both UE FITS in their charging case and find the music you’re trying to listen to is still paired to them and still playing. From a laziness standpoint, it’s annoying to have to do those few extra steps to listen to music, especially when its competitor has it covered.
For others looking for comfort over function, especially after years of ear pain, this will likely be the perfect fit for what they need. For me, it narrowly misses the mark, but it’s still worth the money.
