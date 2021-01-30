In a perfect world, no part of our day should be spent looking for our wallet, keys, purse or phone. That’s not the reality in which we’re living.
When I roam my apartment, my girlfriend can immediately tell by the look on my face that I can’t find either my car keys or wallet — it’s that often of an occurrence.
If you’re in a similar situation, I can’t recommend the Tile Performance Pack ($59, www.thetileapp.com) or the cheaper Starter Pack ($49) enough. For me, it’s a necessity.
The Performance Pack includes a Pro, a small, square piece that easily attaches to a carabiner or keychain with the longest range (400 feet), and a Slim, a credit card-size piece that can slip into a wallet or purse, with a range of 200 feet. The Starter Pack swaps out the Pro for a Mate, a thicker, perfectly fine substitute that has a range of 200 feet.
Both are easy to set up. You attach it to the item you don’t want to lose, download the app, click through a couple of installation screens and you’re good to go.
Connected through Bluetooth, if you lose items that the Tile product is attached to, you can access the app, press “find” and the Tile product will play a loud, 8-bit chiptune to help locate it. It’s that simple.
I’ve been able to find my items with Tile in my car, lost in my couch and misplaced on the top of bookshelves and not lose a half hour of my day racking my brain trying to remember where I last put them.
The Tile piece also has a backwards function where you can click on it twice and it can find your phone.
While finding my items with the Tile pieces through the app worked almost flawlessly, I didn’t have quite as much luck with my phone if it was in a different room or in my car.
All of the products are either waterproof or water resistant and come with batteries meant to last from one to three years.
After about two months of using these, I don’t think I’ll go back to relying on my memory when it comes to finding my wallet and keys. I can’t recommend these enough. This is a definite “buy” for me.