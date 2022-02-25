If you’ve been outdoors on a cold fall or winter night and thought “I wish I had a blanket with pockets,” then you are in luck.
The Mozy Cozy ($49, getthemozy.com) is advertised as “The jacket for your legs” and it fits the description well.
Made of soft, lightweight, weather-resistant material, it has the feel and cold weather protection of a fleece jacket from Columbia. With a Velcro lining that fastens at your waist, this allows you to store whatever loose items you might be carrying, and you don’t have to take it off or worry about the wind pulling it away.
I also found it to be good for those weekends where you’re wrapped in a blanket and don’t want to move but you have to get some things done. In this case, the Mozy Cozy allows the blanket to stick with you.
While the price point might be a little high for someone looking for a regular outdoor blanket, I could see this coming in handy during cold fishing trips, early spring or fall sports games or picnics.
Using it for several weeks, the Mozy Cozy always stayed fastened and comfortable around my waist. It’s flexible for people of almost any size and can be snug enough where a giant gust of wind won’t have you getting a face full of blanket.
The Mozy Cozy tested well in temperatures around 35 to 50 degrees. I didn’t give it a go for some of the insanely low conditions our area has recently experienced because I figured that’s not how it’s meant to be used.
Overall, the Mozy Cozy is a solid purchase if you plan on spending time outdoors in these early months or later this year when the fall temperatures return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.