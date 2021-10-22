If you asked me a few months ago if I would endorse a $60 belt, I probably would have laughed at you.
For decades, I’ve worn the usual cheap leather belts. For a guy with a little bit of a paunch, it’s more like I endured them. The buckle would dig into my gut. They would eventually wear down and get uncomfortable.
Getting rid of the bulky buckle and stiff construction, The Groove Life Belt ($59.95, groovelife.com) is the answer to all of that pain and discomfort.
Advertised as one of the most versatile belts on the market (as they say, for the office, woods, backyard and everything in between), it lives up to everything it promises.
Instead of the traditional system, the buckle uses a neodymium magnet to hold the belt together. It takes a little getting used to (I recommend giving it a few practice tries at home before struggling with it in a public restroom as I did.) Pun intended, this beats the pants off of having a fold-in buckle.
As a precaution, and this is not a joke, the company does warn people that because of the strength of the magnets, it should not be used by those who have a pacemaker or other medical device affected by magnetic fields.
The belt itself has no loops that will wear down with time. It uses an elastic-like technology called Stiff-Tech that allows it to stretch to your waist size and has enough slack in the belt that if you lose or gain weight, you can make quick adjustments by tightening or loosening it. The rest of the belt tucks behind it, instead of in front of it, too, which looks better aesthetically.
As for style, Groove Life offers several different colors and choices for both men and women. It has your typical brown, black and white versions, as well as branded belts from companies like Marvel Comics and the NFL.
After using this for a few weeks, I can’t see myself going back to a traditional belt again. It’s one of those rare products that I would consider perfect for what it’s intended to do and a vast improvement over normal belts. For $60, it’s worth every penny.
