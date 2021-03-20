Where were you the first day that figurative shots were fired in the fast-food chicken sandwich war?
I know where I was — driving through Popeye’s on the first day of the launch of its now-signature chicken sandwich. There was no line or hype. It was wonderful.
In a very quick manner, word spread, lines formed, chicken sandwiches were consumed at an alarming rate. It was a wild time, even in a pre-COVID era.
Since then, every fast food chain has tried to get skin in the chicken sandwich game, copying the Chick-fil-A/Popeye’s model of having a piece of fried chicken, pickles and your choice of sauce. It’s an unbeatable combo. But which reigns supreme?
Here’s my ranking:
Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich — Nothing will compare to the first time I had this sandwich. It was so delicious. Whether it’s diminishing returns or maybe it being watered down after a year or two, it doesn’t hit as good as it did. Still, it’s the best iteration of this kind of chicken sandwich. The pickles are thick, the chicken’s breading is crispy while the meat is juicy and tender. The brioche bun adds that extra soft, buttery touch. While not perfect, it’s a top-tier sandwich.
Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich — The OG chicken sandwich is still good. While not as flavorful as Popeye’s, it still remains a great balance of chicken, pickles and sauce (depending on what you get). The toasted, buttered bun isn’t as good and shows why Popeye’s version goes a long way in making a complete sandwich.
Church’s Chicken Sandwich — This is unapologetically a total rip-off of Popeye’s, from the multiple pickles to the overabundance of mayo to its honey butter, brioche bun. It’s good and because St. Joseph doesn’t have Popeye’s, it’s a nice knock-off for those who don’t want to travel a half hour to get their fix. It’s a bit greasier and not quite as flavorful, but it’s definitely not bad.
McDonald’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich — Coming in late to the game, the McDonald’s entry does not make up for lost time. An all-white, crispy chicken filet (either spicy or original) with crinkle-cut pickles on a buttered potato roll, this is the blandest of the bunch. It’s completely unremarkable and there’s no reason to get it since there are better iterations of in on the market.
