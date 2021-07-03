Have you ever opened up a can of your favorite beverage and thought, “I wish I could take the whole top off?”
I can’t think of a situation where that’s happened. But in case that ever does come up, the Draft Top 2.0 ($24.99, drafttop.com) is there to solve it.
Operating under the slogan of “Drinking topless,” Draft Top claims it wants people to have a better drinking experience by allowing the consumer to be able to take in the smell of the beverage and expand the taste.
To that point, I’d say it’s a success. When I opened up the tops of several different sparkling water beverages, my roommate could smell the scent of them all over the apartment.
While I didn’t feel like Draft Top 2.0 had a huge improvement on the flavor profile of the beverages, it is a fun novelty to break out at parties and allow you to consume drinks faster.
An improvement over its previous version, the Draft Top 2.0 is placed on top of the can, with its four can-cutting blades gripping the sides of the top so the user can rotate the can and take it off in a quick motion.
The whole process takes about 10 seconds. For me, it meant a decent amount of trial and error. At first, I had problems with the blades shifting over the top of the can when I tried to rotate it. Then I had trouble with the beverage overflowing over the can when the Draft Top initially “popped” the top.
The best way I found to use it is to pop the can’s mouth before you apply the Draft Top and go from there. I had less mess and was able to take off the top by putting my finger through the mouth and tossing the top into the recycling.
Once the top is gone, it’s fun to not have the drink restricted to the can’s mouth. The Draft Top does a great job of dulling the edges of the top so you don’t cut yourself on sharp areas. You can add garnishes to drinks, like lime wedges to Corona Extra cans or fruit to sparkling water, and the turn the cans into crafts after they’re done.
Is Draft Top 2.0 a necessity? I’d say no. But it’s a fun novelty that will likely go over well at your next summer party.
