One of these months, it will be freezing cold in Missouri again. If you’re forced to sit outside, whether it’s going to a Chiefs game or sitting in line for the latest Marvel movie, you’re going to want to be warm.
That’s where a blanket like the Cozee Battery Powered Heated Blanket ($349.99, thecozee.com) comes in handy.
As it states in its title, the blanket is battery powered and if you follow the directions correctly, it will keep you warm even in chilly conditions.
The basics: You plug in the portable battery for six hours and let it charge. When it’s ready to go, you can either pre-heat the blanket by folding it in thirds and letting it warm up for 20 minutes or you can wrap it tightly around you and feel it warm up.
My preferred method is letting it warm up on its own. As impatient as I am (and knowing that it takes six and a half hours for everything to go charge up, you have to be patient), it’s worth it to wrap yourself in the warmth rather than feel it heat up.
Made up of a water-resistant exterior and a plush interior, with a wiring system that runs from top to bottom for full heat coverage, the Cozee is a solid blanket on its own. It’s not too heavy, but it’s also not going to be mistaken for a light, spring covering. Even if the heat isn’t on, it still will keep you warm.
My big hang-up: Some of the ads for the Cozee show people wrapping themselves up from their shoulders to their legs in the blanket (like the picture being used in this article). That might work if you’re a shorter, slender person. As a bigger guy, I have to wrap mine around me from the chest down, similar to a towel. Because the blanket has to be wrapped around you to not let any heat out or cold air in, that’s the only option for bigger folks.
With that said, it does a great job of keeping the areas you can cover warm. After having it wrapped around me for long enough in upper 30-degree weather outside, I had to turn it down a little bit.
I have tried other heated blankets in the past and most have been disappointing, either letting the cold air in like they were made of Swiss cheese or having a disappointing battery life. At the price point and time this requires, I thought it was a justified purchase — as long as you’re outside enough or are perpetually cold enough that you would get lots of use out of it.
The Cozee comes with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee (minus shipping and handling). So if you’re on the fence and want to give it a try, that option is there.
