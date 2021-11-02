For the past year, there's been a lot of testing going on in this column.
A continuation of a segment done by previous St. Joseph News-Press reporters, this column is a chance for me to cut through the noise of online advertisements to see what really works and what's simply hype.
Celebrating my first anniversary with this column, I wanted to look back at some of the best items I tried out to see what has stood the test of time.
Oculus Quest 2 ($299, oculus.com) - This VR headset remains one of the best video game systems out there. With games like "Star Wars: Tales from Galaxy's Edge," "Beat Saber" and "Resident Evil 4," it provides an incredibly fun experience that has only improved as time has gone on.
The Tile Performance Pack ($59, www.thetileapp.com) - I can't tell you how many times this key/wallet/phone finder device has saved me from losing more time and energy than I'd like to think. I've recommended this to anyone who has trouble keeping track of all of their essential accessories and I still stick by it.
Anker Nano Phone Charger ($16.99, anker.com) - Earlier this year, I said this was the best, fastest phone charger I've ever had, and this remains true. Whether you have an iPhone or Android phone, this is the best charger you'll find.
City Bonfires portable fires (starting at $33.95, citybonfires.com) - Now that fall has begun, you can use this portable fire to break out the s'mores and have a fun time outside with friends, a date or the family. It's compact, easy to ignite and put out and can go pretty much anywhere you want. But please make sure that you're adhering to whatever rules places have concerning flames.
Worx WX030L Power Share Cordless Cube Vac ($99, worx.com) - You can always tell when I'm on the go because of how cluttered and messy my car is. This light, portable vacuum helps cut down on that and has helped get rid of crumbs, dirt and leaves pretty quick without letting it build up like it usually does. It's a definite recommendation to anyone who is going out on the road this fall and winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.