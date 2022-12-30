From terrible sodas to terrific gadgets, it’s been an interesting year for Testing Ground. Let’s take a look back at the best and worst offerings.
Best Fast Food Experiment: KFC’s Beyond Fried Chicken I was surprised at how good KFC’s first big foray into plant-based food could be. For the most part, it tasted like the real thing without the sometimes weird smell or texture of those products. I hope it finds a permanent place on the menu.
Best Fast Food Comeback: Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza I don’t know why this went away, but judging by how fast it sold out when it returned earlier this year, it needed to make a comeback. The combo of melted cheese, sauce and the crunch of the tostada shells are all a reminder of why it was a classic from the start. We’re glad it returned permanently.
Worst Food Retirement: Choco Taco This year, we bid farewell to a number of food novelties. While the Choco Taco may be tied to a lot of fond childhood memories, it was time for it to go. Too soggy to have the crunch of a taco and too small and messy to enjoy as an ice cream treat, it was time to leave this in the past.
Worst food experiment: Van Leeuwan’s Pizza Ice Cream This year, New York-based ice cream company Van Leeuwan came out with a number of wacky concoctions, including Kraft Mac and Cheese and Grey Poupon. Nothing has haunted my sleep quite as much as the time I tasted the tomato swirls and basil crust pieces in the company’s pizza ice cream. It was a truly vile novelty.
Best Kitchen Discovery: StoveShelf Because I’ve been a renter for most of my time as an adult, I can’t make some of the permanent changes I’d like to do, such as changing the oven. Since I need to conserve space and get creative, the magnet-based StoveShelf helps out a ton, allowing me to put a shelf on top of the stove to store frequently used items like salt, pepper and various sprays and oils. It’s a fantastic invention that I recommend to all.
Best Drink: I could write a whole piece on the terrible sodas I tried this year (Anything from Coca-Cola Creations). While I continue to love Mountain Dew’s summer Baja flavors, I really like the Taco Bell-exclusive Brisk Dragon Paradise Sparkling Tea. It’s effervescent, full of fruity flavor and doesn’t have a ton of caffeine that will have me crashing an hour after trying. Hint: If you throw in a little bit of Mountain Dew Baja Blast, it makes it even better.
On a final note, this will be my last Testing Ground article. Thank you for joining me on this fun, weird journey of food and lifestyle goods experiments. It’s been a lot of fun and I hope you had a good time too.
