September 2020 is a month that lives in infamy for Taco Bell fans (Yes, the fast-food chain has fans).
During the first year of the pandemic, the chain retired several items like the Mexican Pizza for a variety of reasons, including the environmental impact of its container.
People complained through Change.org petitions. Pop superstar Doja Cat freestyled a rap about bringing the pizza back. It went viral and shortly after, she announced at a live show “I brought back the Mexican Pizza, by the way!”
Starting this week, the Mexican Pizza has returned, first as a Taco Bell app exclusive and later, as a specialty item.
The result — it remains one of the messiest, saltiest and most delicious items on the chain’s menu.
A super sloppy combination of ground beef, tomatoes, cheese and refried beans crammed in between two tostadas, it’s the perfect encapsulation of all things Taco Bell — a mushy pile of ingredients that somehow works well together.
As far as pizza goes, the ingredients of this will go everywhere. Did I get some on my shirt? Yes. Did it pile up in my container while I was trying to balance it to get a good bite? Of course. Do I have any regrets? No.
In bringing the Mexican Pizza back, Taco Bell didn’t make any enhancements to it, unlike in the ‘90s when it discontinued its black olives and green onions. Through the app, you can make your own changes if you like, such as making it vegetarian by substituting beans for the ground beef.
If you didn’t like the Mexican Pizza before, this won’t convert you. For those who have been missing it, it’s a time to rejoice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.