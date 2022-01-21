In 2022, fast-food restaurants are getting a little chicken.
New options at two huge chain restaurants offer something different from their normal fare.
When you think of Taco Bell and all that it could possibly offer, chicken wings likely aren’t in the top 30 on that list. But we’re in weird times, so that’s the chain’s latest offering.
Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Wings ($5.99, at participating locations) are exactly what they say on the box. They’re five bone-in wings with a crunchy coating that you can dip in a spicy, zesty ranch dipping sauce. It’s worth noting they are only available after 2 p.m.
While it’s a low bar to cross, these are not bad fast-food wings. They’re appropriately crispy and have enough meat on the bone to make you feel like you’re getting your money’s worth. While the batter isn’t flavorful, the ranch dipping sauce gives it a nice, satisfying kick.
Will this be an out-of-left-field option that will go down with forgotten fast-food dishes like McDonald’s Pizza and Burger King’s Halloween Whopper? It’s likely. But if you’re desperate for wings and don’t have time to stop at your favorite slow-food wing joint, this will cover that craving.
For vegetarians or people trying to reduce their meat consumption in the new year, KFC’s Beyond Fried Chicken Nuggets ($6.99 to $13.99, at participating locations) aims to get their business with a collaboration with Beyond Meat.
Grading on the same curve as the Taco Bell wings, for a vegetarian option, these Beyond chicken nuggets taste surprisingly close to the real thing. The texture is softer and a little more rubbery, but I never found it distracting enough to take away from my enjoyment of eating it.
As far as taste goes, it’s pretty close to the real thing. This is to say that even though it’s vegetarian, it’s about as unhealthy as your typical KFC meal, especially if you get the combo. But it’s a good enough facsimile that skeptics likely will enjoy it.
Strict vegetarians will find no comfort in this. Even though KFC touts this vegetarian option, it also states they are not made in vegetarian or vegan ways, meaning these nuggets likely are being cooked in the same area as the regular chicken.
KFC’s Beyond Fried Chicken, much like Burger King’s Impossible Whopper, proves that vegetarian options can be as tasty (and unhealthy) as the real deal and if it’s a success, hopefully, we can see more of it in the future.
