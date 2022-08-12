Do you ever find yourself with friends or family and can’t think of anything to talk about?
During some recent conversations with friends and on FaceTime sessions, I can sometimes clam up and just stammer my way through to the next subject. That’s where a product like TableTopics ($25, tabletopics.com) comes in handy.
Available in several different topic sets and housed in an acrylic cube, the card set contains several subject starters that will help you get to know people better and learn something new.
Using the “Best Things Ever” set, I had questions that got enlightening answers from my friends, such as: “What’s the best thing about the age you are at now?” (Their answer: Surviving painful experiences and the clarity that gave them.) “Which sunset do you remember most?” (Their reply: A sunset from a long day of fun with the family.) And so on.
The “Best Things Ever” card collections, as well as “Family” and “Family Gathering” are all fairly clean and easy for most people to answer. There are also more adult-themed versions like “Not Your Mom’s Dinner Party” and “Cocktail” (which also contains cocktail recipes).
Since its mission is to start interesting conversations, it’s not a competition for the best story. The talks I had because of it were enlightening and took the weight off of me to force another talk about the weather or pop culture news.
Containing 135 question cards, the set is small enough to be a coffee table centerpiece or decoration without being intrusive or bulky. If you’re gearing up for the fall and family or friends coming over, this is a fun way to get people talking.
