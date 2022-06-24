With summer happening and the July 4 holiday on its way, it’s time to start looking at some items you’ll need for the road.
In the next month, I’ll cover sunscreen, sunglasses, blankets and other items, but this week I wanted to give you some suggestions with enough time for you to order them before July 4.
Here are some high recommendations for a road trip:
LISEN Car Phone Holder ($14.99 for two, Amazon.com) — If you’re still using one of those ancient GPS car mounts that basically glues to your dashboard, it’s time to upgrade. These fairly inexpensive car phone mounts hook to most car vents and use magnets to connect to your phone to put it in a place that makes it easily viewable and you won’t have it flying off the mount.
Worx 20V Powershare Cordless Cube Vacuum ($74.99, worx.com) — If you’re out on the road, spills and crumbs likely will happen. This portable, chargeable vacuum will clean things up in a hurry without taking up too much space. I can’t recommend this enough.
Tile Tracker ($34.99 to $99, thetileapp.com) — Besides a family member getting lost, few things strike more fear in you on vacation than losing your wallet, phone or keys. Using Bluetooth technology, Tile’s tracker keeps all of those in check with the click of one of its items or a visit to the app. I can’t tell you how many times this has helped me locate some of my lost devices. It’s a must-have for vacation.
Drop Stop ($25, Amazon.com) — I have a Mazda 3 and although it’s a great car, I’ve lost many items in the gap between the seat and the console. The Drop Stop has stopped that from happening, meaning I’m not losing time by fishing out my keys or phone from under my chair. It’s simple but effective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.