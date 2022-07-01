I’ve been an apartment renter for more than a decade, so I’m aware of how much space matters in a home.
When there’s limited shelf space in the kitchen, you need a good place for items and ingredients that you’ll frequently be using.
Because I can’t choose the stove in my temporary abode, an item like the StoveShelf ($39.99, Stoveshelf.com) comes in handy.
At my apartment, my stove looks like one from the mid-’90s, with its rounded edges and faulty internal temperature. There’s little room for any storage or placement of important items.
Using a magnetic base, the StoveShelf attaches to the top of it, even though it’s curved, and is surprisingly sturdy when I load it up with salt, pepper, paper towel rolls, olive oil and shakers.
Installation is simple. The shelf, which comes in black, white and stainless steel, comes assembled in the box with the magnets in place. You take it out put it on the top of your stove and you’re good to go. You don’t have to use any nails or screws to keep it sturdy.
The StoveShelf measures 30 inches by 3.5 inches by 1.5 inches, so it should be good for most conventional stoves.
The obvious downside: the price. While it’s handy, $40 might be a lot to ask. While there are cheaper knock-offs, I can’t vouch for any of them. You also have to be careful with kids or clumsy adults that they don’t knock over the shelf and send everything flying. But that’s more of a human nature hazard than the fault of the product.
If you’re looking for easy, stress-free ways to add a little storage or displays to your kitchen, the StoveShelf is the way to go. It will save you some time, look nice and open up a little space in your cupboards that you may not have had without it.
