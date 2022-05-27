The Yiddish word “Ungapatchka” refers to something overly garish or over the top.
For one of its summer drinks, Sonic’s Sour Patch Kids Slush Float fits the definition of that well.
A combination of a slightly sour watermelon slush with a hefty serving of super sweet ice cream, topped with shavings of Sour Patch Kids gummies, it’s an assault of flavors, textures and, mostly, sugar.
While Sonic usually scores when it comes to their milkshake concoctions, this one feels like an overload of gimmicks and flavors that renders most of it moot.
For being a Sour Patch Kids-branded item, it’s barely sour. I understand why — you’re not going to get big sales if your drink is as punishingly sour and unappetizing as the candy from which it takes its name. Still, you’re already off on the wrong foot if it’s failing to deliver on the hint of its gimmick.
Second, slushes and ice cream are both great textures on their own and sometimes when they’re blended. Having a watermelon slush, which is the best part of the drink, sitting under a big layer of ice cream as a float doesn’t work as well. It would have been better if the two were blended and topped with candy.
For floats for the summer, you still can’t beat root beer or Coke. Those flavors complement each other well in a way that this slush-ice cream combo can’t.
For those whose curiosity likely will get the best of them, the Sour Patch Kids Slush Float is thankfully cheap at $2.99 for a medium, so there’s not much to lose. But there’s also no reason to try it a second time.
