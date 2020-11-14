If you’re spill prone like me, you’ve been praying for some relief to keep your coffee, soda or water from messing up another keyboard or pair of pants.
Enter Mighty Mug, a line of mugs and glasses aimed at giving even the most accident-prone individuals a sense of safety when having a drink at their desk or on the go.
Created almost a decade ago, but refined during the past couple of years, the brand offers a variety of drink containers, including travel mugs, coffee cups and beer glasses, all with the same intent of preventing spills.
For this review, we’ll only be checking out three items: the Vortex (a plastic, 20-ounce travel mug with an attached straw), the 16-ounce Double Wall plastic travel mug (which runs closer to your standard plastic coffee travel mug) and the 18-ounce Go SS (which looks and feels like a typical stainless travel mug).
All three have Mighty Mug’s patented Smartgrip Technology, which allows the cup to suction on to any smooth, flat surface but still be able to pick straight up without any conflict. So if you bump it, you won’t have to worry about any spills, or so they say.
All three are advertised as cupholder safe and that proved to be true on all of my test drives. They sat safely in my Honda Civic cupholders and never tipped over. They all also kept my hot drinks warm for at least four hours and my cold drinks stayed chilly, even when left in my car and on kitchen counters overnight.
But their paths diverge when it comes to the main reason you’re likely to buy one of these: their ability to avoid spills.
To set the record straight, none of these can sustain a hefty blow. If there’s enough energy behind a swipe or punch, the mug likely is going to fall over. For both the Double Wall plastic mug and Go SS, the Smartgrip technology did protect my mugs from some careless bumps and nudges and also pets that want to annoy me by knocking things off of my counters. With both, I found the grip tended to work intermittently. Sometimes it would be amazingly tight, and other times it was nonexistent. That was frustrating.
The Vortex fared the worst. It rarely gripped any flat surface on which it was placed. If you’re using the given straw with the lid’s mouth open, you’re bound to have some bad spills. It also didn’t keep drinks as hot or cold for as long as I had hoped. At its $20 price point, I felt like I could have just gone for a cheap $10 clear plastic travel mug and got the same results.
The differences between the Go SS and Double Wall are negligible, depending on what size and material you’re looking for in a travel mug. They both do their job keeping liquids temperate and grip well enough that you’ll avoid some of those embarrassing spills in the office and at home. For $25, they’re worth saving a few headaches.