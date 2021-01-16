Last week, we ran a piece highlighting a $699 sleep system aimed at helping people maintain better sleep patterns.
I understand that’s not a particular amount of coin that many people have laying around to drop on a sleep product. So here are some other, cheaper options to help you get to sleep:
Manta Sleep Mask ($29.99, mantasleep.com) — I have never been a fan of sleep masks. They’re either uncomfortable, lacking ventilation or porous to light.
The Manta Sleep Mask advertises that it provides a 100% blackout barrier for deeper sleep. While that’s not completely true, as there were some tiny slivers of light coming in around the perimeter of the eye cups, it is the most comfortable, effective eye mask I’ve ever tried.
During nights when I have to leave the light on for my partner, I can throw these on and feel like the room is dark. For night-shift workers who sleep during the day, this could be a lifeline if they’re sensitive to light.
Easily, this is the best product I tried to help get to sleep.
Luna Cotton Weighted Blanket ($74, lunablanket.com) — During the past several years, weighted blankets have become an aid for people experiencing sleep loss, anxiety and depression.
Much like with sleep masks, my previous experiences with weighted blankets have not always been great. Sometimes they were too heavy or didn’t distribute the weight well. Others were too hot.
At 15 pounds, the Luna Cotton Weighted Blanket I received has been the perfect balance of weight and breathability. It’s wild that when you hold it, you expect its seemingly hefty weight to overwhelm you. But when you slip it over you, it feels just a like a nice, cooling blanket with a little extra holding power. It’s helped me get to sleep and stay there and works well either as a comforter or living room blanket.
Cushion Lab Neck Relief Ergonomic Cervical Pillow ($65, thecushionlab.com) — As a medium firm pillow, this pillow, advertised as “specially shaped by in-house ergonomists,” is unfortunately uncomfortable. Its intent is to allow your neck to maintain its natural curve, but it made my neck feel stiff. It also thuds against the wall or headboard when you move it and just didn’t do anything for me that other ergonomic pillows I’ve tried haven’t done better.
While I like some of Cushion Lab’s other products, this was an unfortunate disappointment. At $65, it’s not worth the premium price.