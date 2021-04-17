If there’s any proof that we’ve reached the breaking point when it comes to streaming apps, Paramount+ is it.
A collection of shows and movies across Viacom’s networks, including CBS, MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, isn’t enough on Paramount+ ($6/month, paramountplus.com or your favorite app store) to justify adding another streaming service to an already bloated lineup of streamers.
Let’s get to the people it will satisfy: Fans of CBS procedurals and comedies like “NCIS,” “Blue Bloods” and “Hawaii Five-O” should enjoy access to its entire catalog (Mainly because it’s inherited all of the CBS All Access shows). “Star Trek” enthusiasts will enjoy its robust lineup of shows (but not movies). Nostalgia lovers looking to dive back into MTV shows like “The Real World” or “Daria” or Nickelodeon’s kid’s lineup might have some fun.
The people it will not please: Anyone looking for movies, as there are a handful of films, at best. Those looking for complete collections of shows like “Beavis and Butthead,” who, despite appearing in the Super Bowls ads for the app, have only three seasons, taken from the “Mike Judge Collection” and none of which feature their music video segments. There are other baffling additions, like “VH1 Storytellers,” which includes only six of the 98 total episodes, “MTV Unplugged,” which features just nine of more than 100 performances and “Behind The Music,” which showcases a whole two episodes.
Paramount+ faces the same problem that other streamers are trying to figure out: Rights when it comes to both movies and music. MTV shows are bound to either feature replacement music or, like “Behind The Music,” almost not exist at all because it’s not allowed to use the music of the artists it featured, at least without forking over a bunch of money. In addition, franchises like “Mission: Impossible” are incomplete (it only offers the first three films) because other services have the rights to the others.
As an app, it works fine. Its search function is easy to use. You can browse shows by the network they’re featured on, but weirdly they are not alphabetized. In select areas, you also can stream live for CBS, CBSN, CBS Sports HQ and ET Live. All of the channels seemed to stream well for the small amount of time I used them.
Where apps like HBO Max were primed and ready with a large catalog of both legacy and new content at launch, Paramount+ feels like a bare-bones, re-skinned version of CBS All Access. There’s no reason to get it until the selection improves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.