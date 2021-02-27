In December, I tested a number of cloth masks to suggest people try. Some worked and others were either too small or uncomfortable.
Almost three months later, advancements in masks have allowed for more comfort, flexibility and protection.
Here are some of my favorites:
Enro Adult Face Masks ($16.50, enro.com) — I wear a face mask most of the day. So when it comes to my choice of cloth face covering (since I don’t have an endless supply of KN95 masks), I look for comfort and coverage. Enro delivers in spades. My face is a solid XL and I’ve found that other companies’ definition of XL tends to not cover mine. Enro’s does it.
Enro’s masks have adjustable earloops and an ultralight fabric with an integrated PM 0.1 filter that allows for you to breathe without feeling restrictive but also protects you. If you’re a double masker, it will give you enough room to do so. It also allows for space for you to talk and still be understood by others. Of the 20 or so masks I’ve tried, this is the best one I’ve worn. For those wanting to get back into fitness, there’s an optional Aerolite mask frame ($11.99) that helps free up some space for you to breathe.
HALOMASK Unity Black Edition With Nanofilter Technology ($34.95, halolife.io) — While it doesn’t cover as well as Enro’s mask, HALOLIFE’s is just as comfortable and understands the need for space. Made of 95% bamboo and 5% Lycra, it’s exceptionally comfortable. Its unique element is a nose clip that allows for spacing inside the masks for you talk while also having a chin wrap for what’s advertised as an airtight seal (It wasn’t quite as airtight on my face, especially if I was talking at length. But it did a fine job).
Its comfort is almost unmatched when it comes to other masks, and the extra space between your mouth and the mask makes a big difference. It’s well worth the extra price.
Mambe Washable Face Mask ($10, mambeblankets.com) — This mask has one feature I love on a face mask that others lack — a lanyard style cord for easy removal and application of the mask to avoid it hanging off your ear or you misplacing it.
More than that, this is a solid face mask. Its coverage is great, masking my face from my nose to my chin. It has a brass nose band to allow it to contour to your face and it does an impressive job of staying put, even during a long work day. Its polyester microfiber cloth isn’t as comfortable as my top picks, but it’s a good budget buy for people constantly on the move.
Buck Mason M2 All-Day Anti-Microbial Face Mask 5 Pack ($30, buckmason.com) — Made of soft pima cotton, this is a comfortable, triple-layer mask with adjustable earloops that felt weightless on my ears (It also has a hook to bring the earloops together to take the weight off your ears entirely.
While I love the comfort it provides, this is one of those masks that, even at its XL size, has problems covering my face when my mouth starts moving. For people with smaller faces, I think they’ll love it. But it didn’t compare to other choices for me.