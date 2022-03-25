With Coca-Cola looking to the stars for its latest variation, Pepsi is aiming for the bars and coffee shops.
Infusing nitrogen into the mix, Nitro Pepsi, the soft drink maker’s latest spin on its signature soda, is going for a more of a craft beer or coffee audience. Much like Coke Starlight, it’s good for about one go-round.
Available in single cans or four packs in cola and vanilla flavors, Nitro Pepsi is, at the very least, interesting.
Branded a “Draft Cola,” it’s the first soda I’ve had where a friend told me I need to read the instructions before drinking it.
Printed on the side of the can, instructions inform the consumer to chill it, “pour hard” and “admire & enjoy.” Coming from a person who didn’t follow the directions the first time (and it went all over my kitchen floor), I say that if you want the full experience, you should do as the can says.
What follows is a soda that tastes noticeably flat. Since the bubbles are smaller, the soda tastes smoother and, as advertised, creamier. At first, I didn’t like it at all. It tasted like the bottom of a Pepsi Slushee. But the more I tried it, the more I enjoyed it.
Much like Coke Starlight, the advertising copy for Nitro Pepsi is pretentious and over the top. It touts the “Unapologetically Pepsi taste ... Sparks conversation and connection.” It also brags about its “unique widget technology placed at the bottom of every can that creates a distinctly smooth and creamy texture straight from the first delicious sip.”
Compared to Starlight, Pepsi Nitro is at least a palatable drink and has a fun presentation. If you give it a hard pour into a pint glass, it does have that rich, foamy head, similar to a Guinness. It also goes down smoother than the assault of bubbles a regular Pepsi has.
I likely won’t go back to it, but Nitro Pepsi deserves points for a different spin on an old flavor.
