Summer means a time to enjoy some refreshing tropical and fruit-flavored drinks.
For soda companies like Pepsi and Coke, that means breaking some experimental flavors with some old classics.
Here’s how they stack up:
MTN DEW Baja
Blast Flavors
Every year, MTN DEW puts its Taco Bell exclusive Baja Blast and Baja Blast Zero Sugar into bottles and adds a few twists to it. In 2022, it’s added Baja Gold, a pineapple flavor, and Mango Gem. Baja Gold is super sweet, even more than 2021’s pineapple-coconut flavored Baja Flash. For me, it was too much. I couldn’t get through more than a quarter of a bottle without my teeth hurting.
For Mango Gem, it has more of a tang to it that I enjoyed for the first couple of sips. After that, much like with Gold, it didn’t feel like an interesting enough flavor that would make the amount of calories and sugar worth it. On the contrary, I still love the original Baja Blast and, to a lesser extent, Baja Blast Zero Sugar.
Marshmello’s
Coca-Cola
Don’t let the name fool you — this is not a marshmallow-flavored Coke. Unfortunately, I think that would have been a more interesting flavor.
This comes from the popular DJ Marshmello, who’s slapped his name on a concoction of watermelon and strawberry. It’s a fine enough combo, but nothing that stands out from all of the other, previously-reviewed gimmick Coke flavors like Coke Starlight. The Coke Zero version is surprisingly strong and refreshing, while the regular version is fairly dull. Either way, this is a limited edition version of the classic cola and nothing anyone will miss when it’s gone.
Warheads
Sour Soda
For those that are curious, this is not as punishingly sour as that classic candy that makes your tongue feel like it’s turning inside out. It barely touches that. It’s also terrible. It’s not tasty or fruity, compared to other sodas like Faygo or Fanta. It’s a gimmick drink that should be bound for the clearance aisle as you read this.
