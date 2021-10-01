Since summer has passed, it’s time for soda companies to break out some fall flavors.
This year, it’s mainly Pepsi that’s bringing out some twists on its two biggest brands, Pepsi and Mountain Dew.
Pepsi Soda Shop Black Cherry Cola ($2.19. Available at local gas stations and convenience stores) — Pepsi has put some big money behind their two new “Soda Shop” flavors. It has pop star Doja Cat re-creating some of the most iconic scenes from “Grease” with a candy-colored, 2000s Britney Spears feel.
My question is: Why? Trying the Black Cherry variant of this, there’s nothing that tastes like it’s a throwback to the days of malt shops and soda jerks. It has a taste that goes a little heavier on the cherry syrup than Wild Cherry Pepsi, but that’s about it. It still has that chemical aftertaste and overbearing sweetness that you would get from a regular soda. I don’t see why they didn’t go the cane sugar route. But maybe that’s why I don’t work at Pepsi.
Pepsi Soda Shop Cream Soda Cola ($2.19. Available at local gas stations and convenience stores) — This is a little more understandable as a variant on regular Pepsi. Cream soda isn’t something the Pepsi brand normally offers, and mixing it with Pepsi is at least something of a curiosity.
The two work together better than I thought. The more bitter taste of the cream ale cuts through the sweetness of Pepsi to make for a decent combination. Would I buy it again? Probably not. Seeing as it’s a temporary promotion, Pepsi seems to understand it’s a novelty with a short shelf life.
Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot (No longer for sale) — Oh, the power of hype. This online-only, limited, spicy variant on Mountain Dew caused websites to crash and the brand to apologize for not being able to meet the demand for it.
Trying a can of this, all I can think is that there was no reason for anyone to get worked up about it. It tastes like Mountain Dew with a slightly spicy kick at the end. If you were hoping for a little more heartburn with your soda, this will supply it. If you’re looking for a different flavor or flamin’ hot kick, you can rest happy knowing this sold-out soda isn’t worth the energy to seek it out on eBay.
