Fruitcake — it’s the dessert someone always makes during the holidays yet seemingly no one wants it.
The combination of bread, dried fruit and spices is not one I would consider for a soda flavor. Yet, here we are with MTN DEW Fruit Quake.
Following in the grand tradition of 2021’s terrible Gingerbread Snap’d, Fruit Quake is another head-scratcher of why anyone thought this would mix well with Mountain Dew.
Described on the bottle as “Mountain Dew with a blast of artificial fruitcake flavor,” Fruit Quake is pleasant at first, with a mix of citrus you’d expect from a Dew drink and other fruity flavors.
Once the aftertaste hits, it’s over. The best way I can describe it is a blend of bitterness with the plastic-like taste of a drink you left in a bottle in your hot car for a week then try to give a quick swig because you’re desperate for hydration. You know what I’m talking about, right?
I don’t know if that aftertaste was meant to represent the bread or spices of a fruitcake. Either way, it’s a total deal-breaker.
MTN DEW’s Baja Blast lineup aside, I don’t know what evil presence we angered in 2022 to deserve all of these soda experiment misfires, from Coke Labs to whatever concoction MTN DEW has created. Like, why not a holiday-themed cranberry flavor or go full insane and do a pine tree-flavored soda?
Fruit Quake feels like a half-measure of a novelty soda that doesn’t go far enough with its gimmick and ends up being gross. It feels like the Jim Gaffigan joke about fruitcake where it’s “Fruit=good. Cake=great. Fruitcake=Nasty crap.”
In this case, it’s holiday desserts in general and MTN DEW. It’s two tastes I enjoy that should not be put together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.