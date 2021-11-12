Philosophers have asked many important questions: “Does free will exist?” “What constitutes a good life?” “Can we know everything?”
One question that has been overlooked: “Should one mix artificial gingerbread flavoring with Mountain Dew?”
The answer is no. It absolutely should not happen.
Because we don’t live in a just world, we have Mountain Dew Gingerbread Snap’d ($1.99, available at local convenience stores), a vaguely holiday-themed drink that the creators claim will “put your Aunt Tina’s cookies to shame.”
I feel confident in saying that people will come back to your Aunt Tina’s cookies more than they will with this gimmick flavor.
Mountain Dew and its parent company, PepsiCo., are no strangers to these kinds of winter-themed flavors. Its most famous iteration, Pepsi Holiday Spice, released in 2004, brought the taste of drinking potpourri together with the joy of Pepsi. In more recent years, it’s done fairly palatable sodas like Mountain Dew Holiday Brew and contest-only exclusives like Pepsi Apple Pie.
The most intriguing thing about Gingerbread Snap’d is what you imagine it would taste like because the reality is disappointing.
When you sip it, the soda goes noticeably hard on the ginger on the front end and heavy on the citrus for its aftertaste. The bitterness of the former and the fruity sweetness of the latter never mix. They’re two flavors that unsurprisingly clash.
A more successful, recent soda combination similar to this is Sprite Ginger, which adds just enough to ginger to complement the citrus, but not enough to make it opposing flavors.
In the pantheon of holiday drinks, Mountain Dew Gingerbread Snap’d might be the worst execution so far. It’s a gimmicky drink that you likely won’t get halfway through before pouring it down the drain.
