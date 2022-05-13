Sometimes it pays to take a little time honing a product.
In October, Mountain Dew released its spicy-sweet Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot as an online-only special order. It sold out immediately.
For the spring, it brought the drink back in 20-ounce bottles and 12-packs of cans (available at your local grocery store). To my surprise, they’ve made it better.
When I first reviewed this in October, I thought it was basically a Mountain Dew varietal with a little bit of a kick at the end.
Since then, it seemed like Mountain Dew took the feedback to heart and honed a flavor that’s more in line with what you would associate with the “Flamin’ Hot” brand, a mixture of lime and spice.
The lime is more apparent in this, as it hits your taste buds immediately, along with Mountain Dew’s signature sweet, citrusy flavor. On the back end, there’s a nice little spicy kick that’s light enough to not bother you but enough that you know it when it hits.
For Mountain Dew gimmick flavors, it’s at least a tasty and fun one that you might be giving a couple of chances. That said, it’s still a limited-time gimmick that will wear out its welcome by the time this leaves shelves for good.
As with many of the recent gimmick sodas, Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot is something no one asked for, but with low expectations, it’s worth giving a shot if you’re into that brand.
