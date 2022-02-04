Whether you’re a delivery or rideshare driver or simply want to keep your car’s air free from germs, an air purifier for your vehicle is a great idea.
One such product, the Medify MA-CAR Air Purifier ($98, medifyair.com), however, is an idea in need of better execution.
Advertised as purifying air up to 80 square feet with a H13 True HEPA filter, this device plugs into your car lighter and works with a quiet spin of its fans. The problem is keeping it in place.
A light, sizable device, I placed it like it’s shown in the advertisement: with its Velcro strap affixed to the back of the passenger side headrest. It stayed for a few days but then kept falling off.
Also, it’s a unit that has to be turned on manually every time you’re in the car. It doesn’t start on its own with the vehicle. It also has to be plugged in at all times for it to work, so you’ll have to be creative when running the cord from the lighter to the device.
With all of that said, as an air purifier it works well. I did notice a change in the air quality of my vehicle, especially with my allergies, when I ran it and even more when I turned on the ionizer.
With a sleek, black covering, it blends into my car’s headrest well and looks professional rather than like a gaudy piece of technology. But if you don’t have room on the headrest, your options may be limited as the device is too big to strap to a center console. And if you do choose that spot, the fan will make a loud, blaring noise if you put anything on top of it.
I could see this working for long car rides where you don’t have to turn the purifier on and off constantly with your vehicle. But for purposes where it would really come in handy, like driving people around or delivering food, I think it might be too much of a hassle between the power options, cord and placement of the purifier.
Medify Air has made some wonderful at-home purifiers that are among the best I’ve ever used. This is a rare miss for the company, but hopefully, it can be improved on in the future.
