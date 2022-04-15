One of my most memorable McDonald’s experiences was when the fast-food giant brought back its famed Szechuan Sauce in 2017.
Rolling out a paltry amount of the rebooted “Mulan” Chicken McNuggets sauce, about 75 people crowded into one of the restaurant chain’s locations to get it (mainly because of its connection to the cult-hit animated show “Rick & Morty”).
They immediately ran out, and a person took an extra-large Sprite and threw it on the floor in protest. I still feel bad for the employee who had to clean it up.
Bringing the sauce back for its third, limited-edition run, Szechuan is now a McDonald’s app exclusive, meant as an add-on condiment with Chicken McNuggets (and likely to avoid lines in stores).
The result: While I remember it tasting good in 1998 and 2017, this batch is not good.
Tasting like a mixture of sugary-sweet ketchup with a lot of soy in it, this sauce is all hype and nostalgia.
Trying one pack, I thought I might have received a bad one. But tasting another one, it was clear my love of this sauce was either clouded by nostalgia or it wasn’t good in the first place.
As far as fast-food condiments go, the best comparison I can find for this is Chick-fil-a’s Polynesian Sauce. While Chick-fil-a’s version is sweeter than the Szechaun Sauce, it has a nicer balance and a more sweetness-forward taste with a little bit of bitterness.
The good thing about the Polynesian Sauce — it’s better and it’s available all the time. You can buy it by the bottle at your local grocery store if you feel inclined.
McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce, however, just shouldn’t have returned. We should keep that one in the past.
