It’s hot outside and if you’re like me, you sweat a lot, which also means you’ll end up smelling.
If you have the right deodorant, it doesn’t have to be this way. Recently, I’ve found nicely scented success with the male grooming company Manscaped’s line of deodorants.
Its signature “Refined” scent, a pleasant combination of citrus, sambac jasmine, vetiver and light woods, its body wash ($12.99, available at manscaped.com), deodorant ($12.99) and anti-chafing Crop Preserver ($12.99) are some of my favorites out there.
First off, they all smell great. When I was at a wedding recently, I used the body wash and deodorant and got a ton of compliments on how nice I smelled. It’s not an overpowering, cologne-like scent but is apparent enough to grab the attention of someone within a few feet.
The other great news: They all work. The body wash smells fantastic as you’re getting out of the shower and the deodorant adds to it, tapering off as the day goes on. The Crop Preserver is perfect for those who are working outside and want that extra layer of anti-chafing and scent protection. They all go on smooth too.
For those worried about ingredients like talc, aluminum and dyes or want something that’s cruelty-free and vegan, these deliver on all of those fronts. The body wash uses aloe and sea salt as its main ingredients, the deodorant goes on clear because of its lack of dyes and the Crop Preserver uses tapioca starch to reduce friction. I have no complaints about any of them.
During the past couple of years, Manscaped has made a name for its grooming devices (which I also recommend). But I think its deodorants deserve some more shine for their wonderful scent and protection. They may cost a few dollars more than a store brand, but they’re worth the extra money.
