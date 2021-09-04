If there’s any proof that pizza chains have been driven to the point of madness, Little Caesar’s Crazy Calzony is it.
An attempt at blending a pizza and a calzone into a giant, cacophonous mixture of cheese, salt and dough, this “Alien”-like creation (available for $8.49 for a limited time at Little Caesar’s) is a perfect example of too much of a good thing.
First, it should be said that if you want either a pizza or a calzone, choose one. The Crazy Calzony is barely satisfying for either side.
The Crazy Calzony is more of a pizza with some twisted cheesy bread thrown in on the edges for extra effect. The pizza portion is in the middle, with four calzone sections around it, forming a plus sign of cheese, dough and grease. Little Caesar’s advertises that its calzone portion contains garlic white sauce, mozzarella cheese and julienne pepperoni and is sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
It came off to me as an overly salted blend of textures without any distinguishing flavors. The calzone part is so heavily drenched in the sodium-filled garlic sauce that it cancels out any other flavors near it, including the cheese and pepperoni. It has almost a pretzel-like quality to it in both crunchiness and salt.
Even for a novelty pizza, it isn’t as fun to eat as something like a stuffed-crust or deep-dish pizza, where the flavors are more evenly separated. It comes with a bland cup of marinara sauce to dip it in, but I imagine the only reason you’d want to do that is to tamp down the taste of salt.
At $8.49, you’re not risking a whole lot for what will amount to a one-time-only dinner, but you can do better with other recent options from pizza chains like Pizza Hut’s Detroit Pizza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.