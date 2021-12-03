If you’re traveling on the road this holiday season, you need a reliable way to see your phone while keeping your eyes on the road.
I’ve messed with just about every kind of phone mount — the ones that stick to your windshield, the others that you have to basically glue to your dashboard and the expensive magnetic mounts that have no business being that pricey.
The best solution I’ve found is a cheap, magnetic mount by the company LISEN ($11.04, available on Amazon and lisen.com) that attaches to your automobile’s air vent.
The installation is simple: You size up the magnetic mount to the air vent, making sure it’s tight enough to not fall off when you add the phone. After, you apply an adhesive magnet to your phone’s case (If you don’t have a phone case, I implore you to get one so your phone is protected.), and then stick it on the mount. Voila!
Using this holder for six months, I’ve had almost zero problems with it. There’s no adhesive on the mount that will gather dust or melt off in hot summer weather. As long as your car vent can hold it, you should have no problems.
After I installed this, I felt like kicking myself for waiting so long to buy one. For years, I fumbled with my phone, placing it in a less-than-ideal spot in my car that made it either hard to see Google or Apple Maps while keeping my eyes on the road or watching it fly off of my dashboard because the car mount was poorly made.
The LISEN car mount solves all of that and makes checking on maps while driving a little easier. Don’t be fooled by companies like Carmount that charge a crazy amount for their products. All you need is this cheap one.
