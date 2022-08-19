The other day, I was at the grocery store and got a variety of flavors of the water beverage Liquid Death.
The underage cashier joked “Uh-oh. I better get my manager because these look alcoholic.” While they’re not, as it’s a brand of water with a punk and hardcore aesthetic, I could understand why someone would think that.
Where some water brands like La Croix and Perrier go for either a sunny or refined vibe, Liquid Death (available at most retailers in the water aisle) is all skulls, flames and slogans like “Murder Your Thirst.” And it does a great job of it.
Originally a canned water company, its initial flavors of Mountain Water are smooth and easy to drink (After all, it is water). Recently, it introduced a new line of sparkling water flavors that I, speaking as a sparkling water enthusiast, think are top of the line.
During the past five years, I’ve tried a lot of brands and varieties of sparkling water and one of my biggest complaints is that despite most advertising “natural flavors,” many end up tasting like chemical concoctions.
I didn’t get that sense with Liquid Death’s three flavors: Mango Chainsaw, Severed Lime and Berry It Alive. All are full of flavor and refreshing.
Part of this is because unlike the zero-calorie sparkling waters, Liquid Death’s versions are 20 calories per tallboy can because they contain 3 grams of agave nectar for, as they say, “more brutal flavor.” That extra ingredient goes a long way in selling each flavor.
On a related note, the aesthetic of Liquid Death’s cans seemingly has been hardcore enough where I’ve seen it get served in bars. For self-conscious types who want something to drink at a bar but don’t want to consume alcohol, this is a nice alternative.
By the end of trying each, I was won over. My only big complaint is that because it only comes in 12 packs of tallboys, one package runs about $16 to $20. While you can buy individual cans at convenience stores, that can be hard on the wallet.
If that’s not a setback for you, Liquid Death is worth the purchase. It might be tasty enough to win over those who have been turned off by other sparkling water brands.
