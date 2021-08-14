Recently, there’s been a trend of self-cleaning water bottles that use UV technology to cut down on germs in your drinking water.
Some of the ads feature a model walking in the woods who bends down to a running body of water, fills up the bottle, presses the cleaning button and takes a big drink.
For this review, I will not do that. I don’t know if I trust any device enough that would compel me to go that far. What I will say is that the LARQ Bottle Purevis ($95, livelarq.com) might be worth the bigger price tag if you’re traveling.
Advertised as the “world’s first self-cleaning water bottle and water purification system,” LARQ states the bottle’s cap, which charges via micro-USB, uses non-toxic, mercury-free UV-C LED lights to eliminate up to 99.99% of bio-contaminants from the water and bottle. It also is a double-walled insulated bottle to keep drinks cold for a longer time.
It has two cleaning modes: “Normal” for regular, 30-second cleanings and “Adventure” for three-minute cleans if you’re getting water from a source like a body of water.
I can’t vouch for the efficacy of its cleaning power, but I can say that it gave me a better sense of security when getting my water from public sources. The cleaning cap has run-off one charge for a few months and does a great job of showing you when the self-cleaning mode is running and when it’s finished.
Beyond that, it keeps beverages cold for hours, even when the bottle is left in the heat for a while. It also comes in a variety of colors.
LARQ advertises the bottle as “10,000 times more hygienic than regular reusable water bottles” and can save you as much as $1,000 per year compared to buying regular bottled water. If you’re skeptical or want to save money, there are other options like the $78 Bottle Movement PureVis, which purifies water but is not insulated or the $35 LARQ bottle, which is insulated but doesn’t self-clean.
The LARQ Bottle Purevis is definitely a luxury item, but it likely will come through in a pinch during long hikes or travels. Just make sure you have the budget for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.