Funnel Cake Fries

KFC Funnel Cake Fries are shown in this undated photo.

 Submitted photo

Funnel cake — it’s a wonderful marriage of deep-fried dough and sweet powdered sugar that tastes like summer.

So why is KFC rolling out its Funnel Cake Fries as winter approaches? Well, it’s testing them out in the Midwest to decide if the menu item goes nationwide and the Kansas City area is one of the lucky spots.

