There are few things I love more in the summer than taking either a morning or evening walk.
Over the years, my knees haven’t always agreed with that, often having aches that make me reconsider one of my favorite daily routines.
While stretching routines have helped, I’ve also found relief from my standard pair of department store compression knee sleeves to keep me active and my knees from aching. The big problem: They’re often cheap, so they either tear or slide down my leg after a little while.
For years, I’ve been looking for a better option. I’ve tried the Velcro knee braces but found them restricting. Other knee sleeves that promise they don’t slide down often do.
While it’s pricier than the department store brands, I found the answer to my search with Incrediwear’s knee sleeve ($40 per sleeve, available at incrediwear.com), a brand used by professional athletes that advertises itself as the alternative to compression sleeves (For those concerned, it’s also latex-free).
Available in sizes medium to XXL, this grey sleeve can cover from the top of your ankle to the bottom of your thigh, with your knee targeted in the middle. The big difference I noticed between my old sleeves and these was the fiber-optic “stays” in the back of the sleeve that keep it from bunching up. It fit around the form of my leg without feeling restrictive and rarely ever slid down, even after walking for hours.
As advertised, the sleeve is aimed at people with joint pain, such as arthritis, tendonitis and sprains, as it’s said to increase blood flow and accelerate recovery. Wearing it on my walks, my knees felt better and more controlled. It made those daily exercises literally less of a pain.
I had less success with the company’s more expensive leg sleeves ($130 per pair), which were more prone to sliding down during daily exercises. Since my joint pain is located mostly in my knees, it was easier to go back to the knee sleeves rather than having to continuously pull up a big leg sleeve that wouldn’t stay in place.
If you’re experiencing knee pain, the knee sleeves could be the product that you’ve been looking for. With a 30-day return window, it’s worth giving it a shot and being able to exercise again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.