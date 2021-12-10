If you have poor posture like me and have tried to remedy it, you’ve probably gone through a lot of cushions and lumbar rolls.
I’ve run into so many problems with them: The lumbar rolls sink to the bottom of the seat, the back braces won’t stay put or bunch up and the cushions end up being uncomfortable for other areas of my body.
I think I’ve found the solution. During a couple of weeks of testing it, the Incredi-belt ($29.99, cabeau.com) has helped.
An inflatable belt made of TPU and polypropylene webbing with a polyester covering, it’s intended to provide targeted support to improve posture and help reduce lower back stress and muscle strain.
Having used it at my desk, in the car and on an airplane, it’s one of the better, more portable back support devices. All you have to do is unroll it, inflate it using the pump attachment (Think the Reebok Pumps pump, but put on a giant belt), strap on the belt and pump it up to your desired firmness.
It can give you the desired space you need to maintain the S-curve of the spine with ease and isn’t bulky like a cushion or back brace device.
On an aesthetic level, it does look a little ridiculous. After all, it is a giant inflatable belt. But being hunched over your desk or in your car also looks pretty weird.
Because the firmness is adjustable, I didn’t deal with any problems with it sliding down or getting uncomfortable. It was also easier to travel with than some back pillows I’ve used. It comes with a travel case, so you can take it out and pump it up without it taking up much real estate in your purse, suitcase or bag.
While it’s not going to cure all of your back problems, it’s a good way to start getting your posture in a better place and won’t break the bank.
