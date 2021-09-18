With summer ending, it’s time for us to enter into the spooky seasons of September and October.
This means one thing in the world of retail — lots of Halloween-themed candy. Let’s see what makes the cut!
To note, everything listed is available at your local convenience store or supermarket.
M&M’s Cookies and Screeem ($1.99) - The latest flavor iteration of M&M’s is an Oreo-like themed cookie flavor. I guess making it “Screeeem” instead of “Cream” qualifies it enough to be spooky. It’s fine.
It doesn’t taste much different from the regular flavor, except the pieces are bigger and sweeter. It’s perfectly fine for a one-off purchase.
Junior Mints Spooky Mints ($1.99) - Junior Mints rarely enters into any theme territory. Why would they? They’re fine the way they are. They’re chocolate and mint. It’s very refreshing.
This Halloween variant doesn’t mess with the flavor formula. It changes the mint filling from white to either black or orange. The orange is a little gooier and the black is a little thicker. Still, it’s fun enough without changing the flavor.
Skittles Shriekers! ($1.99) — In 2020, Skittles came out with its grossest varietal — Zombie Skittles. It was a Russian Roulette-style candy bag, where some Skittles tasted like you would expect and others tasted like rotting death.
This year, they did away with that and went with the more palatable “Shriekers!” where the Skittles will randomly taste sour. They definitely follow through on that promise, as I was shaking my head and puckering my lips when I got those gross pieces.
It’s better than 2020 and adds a fun, less-gross element to the candy’s tried-and-true formula.
Mountain Dew VooDew 3 ($2.29) — For its third year, Mountain Dew has put out a mysterious Halloween flavor that consumers have to decode. In previous years, it was candy corn or a Skittles-like sweet flavor.
Depending on your interpretation, this is either bubblegum or a Starburst-adjacent flavor, and it is gross. I wasn’t a fan of this, even after getting past a first taste that reminded me of bubblegum fluoride. If this was a Halloween candy that was being passed out, it would end up in the trash.
