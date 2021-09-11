It’s always nice to get positive recognition from strangers.
In the case of the “Monopoly” clone “St. Joseph-Opoly,” ($19.99, available at St. Joseph Walmart locations) it’s fun to think that St. Joseph landed on the radar of Late For The Sky, an Ohio-based, custom “Opoly” game-maker.
For “Monopoly” veterans, this is as functional and rage-inducing as the classic Hasbro game. Being a localized version, players can take ownership over streets and venues such as St. Joseph Avenue, Krug Park and Missouri Western State University. In classic “Monopoly” fashion, players can get charged for landing on properties they don’t own, end up in jail or get stuck in a traffic jam.
My main problem: This feels like a generic game made by a company that looked up some quick facts about the area (some calls to the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Chamber of Commerce confirmed neither was involved in the game).
Compare this to 2005’s long-lost “St. Joseph On Board,” a “Monopoly” clone made with the cooperation of multiple local organizations as a fundraiser. It had photos from the city, logos of local organizations and a real sense of St. Joseph’s personality. “St. Joseph-Opoly” has none of that.
While it’s clear Late For The Sky and anyone involved with the game’s production (no credits are included in the game) did their homework, enough to highlight Magoon’s famous cheesecake and the Missouri Theater being a prime spot for entertainment, there are no photos of the city or any of the places it lists on the board. Even the cover of the game consists of stock images of geese, a baseball and a silhouette of a Pony Express rider.
The pieces for the game are the same as any of Late For The Sky’s “Opoly” games: a shoe, bulldog, glove, pretzel, smile and heart. It comes with property ownership pieces, a board and instructions.
It’s such a charm-free game that even the most cynical resident would say, “Geez. We have more personality than this.”
I don’t begrudge anyone who wants to play for the novelty of having fun with a localized “Monopoly” game. But we’ve seen it done better and for a cause. Hopefully, this will inspire a better version in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.