In our apartment, my roommate and I go through more trash bags than I like to ponder. I especially don’t like to think of their effect on the environment.
Based out of New York and North Carolina, Ghostbags ($16.49 to $30, ghostbags.org) is hoping to change the effect our trash has on the environment with a 100% compostable and biodegradable garbage bag.
Dubbed “A bag that won’t come back to haunt you,” these containers, made out of a mixture of cornstarch-based ingredients, polylactic acid and polymersion, are shockingly strong.
During the course of a week, they held several big garbage loads from our apartment to the garbage bin outside. None of them broke because of the weight of what was inside. According to the press notes, after being discarded the garbage bags will eventually turn into water, carbon dioxide and humus.
The problem: While it has all of the traditional traits of a conventional garbage bag (built-in ties, heavy-duty), it lacks the elasticity of the Hefty bags I usually use. When I tried stretching the bag over my medium-sized garbage can, it often broke.
So be warned that if you want these bags, which are made for 13-gallon containers, to work, you’ll need a receptacle with a smaller mouth. There are some other caveats, like storing the bags in a cool, dry place and avoiding condensation, as well as using them within nine months. When I used them, I abided by those notes and encountered no problems.
With that said, GhostBags likely will defy your expectations of how strong a sustainable, environmentally friendly garbage bag can be. With a little tweaking, I can see this becoming the future of garbage bags in a world that will hopefully rely less on plastic waste.
A GhostBag order contains 25 bags for $16.49 or 50 bags for $30. They are available at ghostbags.org.
