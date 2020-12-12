If you ask any of my current and long-time coworkers, they’ll tell you my desk is usually a mess.
Numerous Post-its, an unwieldy laptop stand, several cans and bottles that I needed to recycle — I normally chalked up the clutter to a messy desk meaning a busy mind. It was more like I wasn’t utilizing the right tools.
Two pieces have made a big difference in helping me get on track -- the Fluidstance Raise stand and the Slope, a desktop whiteboard with a phone-charging stand ($165 combined, fluidstance.com).
While the price might give you pause, they’re both worth it if you’re desperate to have less space taken up by paper and unsightly laptop or screen stands, replaced with two eye-pleasing, space-conscious pieces.
Let’s start with the better of the two pieces: the Slope board. It’s a minimalistic, genius piece of 100% heavy-duty steel that can handle all the notes and doodles you need to plan your week or sketch ideas, without having to waste more paper. It’s a surprisingly heavy piece of desk furniture that doesn’t take up much space and comes with felt bumpers to protect your desk.
The Slope does exactly what you would expect: It takes notes efficiently with the given dry-erase marker, which comes with a magnet attached to stick to the board. There’s also a groove at the top to store writing devices and a slot to put a charging cord through and place your phone standing up. There’s no frills and rightfully so.
Made to place the Slope under, the Raise is a birch laptop stand/monitor riser that allows for you to work without staring down at your computer at an uncomfortable angle for your neck.
The Raise arrives assembled, so there are no accessories or labor needed. At 4 inches tall and 23.5-inches wide, it puts your computer on higher level while also having space to put notes, writing devices and USB devices on the side without taking up more space on your desk.
Once again, its minimalist design does everything that’s on the box. It helps you organize, gives your neck a rest and adds some natural flair to your desk without being flashy.
If you’re divided on the price, I’d say get the Slope. But both are absolutely worth the purchase.