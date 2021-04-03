Fireplaces may not be raging this time of year, but a personal fireplace might add some nice ambiance to an indoor or outdoor setting.
Dubbed a “personal fireplace,” FLIKR Fire ($95, flikrfireplace.com) is a no-nonsense, portable fireplace that adds flair to a space without turning up the heat.
Using a hefty, custom milled quartz-like base, all the fireplace needs is five ounces of either 70% or 91% isopropyl rubbing alcohol to light and you’ll get, as the company states, about 50 minutes of burn time.
Living in an apartment, my fireplace doesn’t get a ton of use, mainly because it requires the use of expensive fuel cans that don’t last long. This feels like a nice, cost-efficient alternative, provided you use it multiple times to justify the upfront $95 cost and the cheaper expense of a bottle of rubbing alcohol.
The fireplace is easy to use. You put it in a well-ventilated area (when they suggest it, they mean it, because that flame burns large and fast), pour the alcohol to the five-ounce line, light it with a grill lighter and watch it burn. Unlike the City Bonfires “portable bonfire,” which I gave a positive review on March 13, it doesn’t have a finite use and can be used indoors (once again, if there’s enough ventilation).
While the fire is advertised to burn for about 50 minutes, I got about a half-hour out of mine. It’s not a huge deal, as you can easily refill it once the fire goes out (and never while it’s still going). While the flame is intense, the base is built strong enough that you don’t have to worry about it falling apart while burning.
While I wouldn’t use this as a conversation centerpiece at a table where people will gather around, as the fire’s intensity is a little much, it would provide some nice detail to a gathering in the background or outside.
If you don’t have a fireplace, miss the ambiance a fire provides and want something stronger than a candle, this is a solid investment that will last a long while.
