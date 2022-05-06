Until recently, I hadn’t given much thought to having any type of home security, except a doorbell camera for deliveries.
After buying a few pieces of expensive equipment for the summer, I thought it couldn’t hurt to have some kind of surveillance in my apartment. Plus, I can keep an eye on my cat.
My main requirement was I didn’t want a set of cameras that needed a paid subscription or would sell my data to some shady government agency. I landed on the eufyCam 2 Pro ($369, us.eufylife.com/).
Right from the start, it’s a hefty amount of money to pay. But it’s so user-friendly and easy to set up that if you have the cash, it’s worth avoiding the headache of getting it going.
The set comes with two wireless cameras and a required home base to connect them to your wi-fi. Using them for the past three months, I charged them both and even though they’ve worked overtime, clocking every move in the house, from myself to my cat, they’re still going strong.
The big stand-out to me about these cameras: With the eufy Home Security app, they’re easy to check on at all times. Once you log in, you can see what’s going on at the house, switch from day mode to night vision, talk through the camera (which will freak your pets out) and capture video you can save on your phone.
While I was away on vacation, I set the cameras up to give me any notifications of movement in the house. I had the sensitivity on high, so pretty much any time my cat moved, it alerted me to it with a 30-second video of what was happening. When my friend came over to feed him, it sent me another notification that a person was spotted in the house. I appreciated it being able to differentiate between the two.
The only problem I encountered was with the talk feature on the camera and app — conversations can be a little choppy when the user tries to speak. But the camera’s microphone picks up everything so well that you can have a decent enough conversation with the person on the other end that it will suffice.
While I only used the cameras indoors, they carry an IP67 weatherproof rating and shoot in 2K to capture moving people or animals with clarity.
If you’re going away this summer and need some extra security, this is my recommended choice. It does everything you need (minus calling the cops) without having to add another subscription to the list.
