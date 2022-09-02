As a dedicated side sleeper, I’ve been pretty disappointed with the pillows meant to appease us.
I’ve gone through my fair share of pillows, from the cheap ones you can buy for $10 to higher-end memory foam ones from companies like GhostPillow.
The best one I’ve used so far is Eli & Elm’s Side Sleeper Pillow ($99 to $111.99, eliandelm.com), which comes at a premium price but does its job better than most.
The main problems I’ve had with other pillows: There either wasn’t enough neck support because they were engineered for back sleepers or there was too much filling that left my neck hurting.
Stretching farther horizontally, more than any other pillow I’ve tried, the Side Sleeper Pillow distributes its filling, made of 75% latex and 25% polyester fiber, in a balanced way where my neck no longer hurts. The length and the curvy shape of the pillow also allow me to change sides without my head ending up on the mattress. For those who need more support, additional filling is available.
Since using the Side Sleeper Pillow and doing more neck exercises in the morning, my neck pain has gone down. I also appreciate that the pillow, unlike some bigger pillows like GhostPillow or the Cushion Lab Cervical Neck Pillow, doesn’t have my neck adjusting to an awkward angle to try and relax. It adjusts well to my sleeping mechanics and posture. But that should also serve as a warning for those looking for a pillow that will stop them from rolling onto their back or stomach — this will not do that.
Those who want to try it and get stuck on the price are in luck, as it comes with a 45-day money-back guarantee. If sleep has become a pain in the neck, I suggest giving this a try.
