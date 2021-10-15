A few weeks ago, I got a text that was full of fear.
My old roommate informed me that their sofa wouldn’t fit through the halls of a new, third-floor apartment. No one was having fun.
This is a perfect situation for modular furniture that’s meant to be taken apart and put back together, helping people avoid recreating the “Pivot!” scene from “Friends.”
One of the best and most creative pieces I’ve discovered is the Elephant In A Box Dynamic Sofa ($999, elephantinabox.com), a brand aimed at people in need of furniture that’s supportive and strong, while easy to build and take apart.
The sofa comes in a heavy cube a little smaller than a refrigerator box. All of the connecting pieces are stuffed in the arms of the chair, while the guts of the sofa, an accordion-like honeycomb paper, can collapse and unfold easily. Engineered cellulose fiber sheets go over the honeycomb to give structure and allow it to hold an estimated 400 times its weight.
While the instructions say it can be put together quickly, I assume they mean two people can get it done in a reasonable amount of time. For just me constructing it, it took about 45 minutes because some of the supporting wood pieces wouldn’t fit right into the brackets or one of the arms of the sofa kept disconnecting. I can see it being a breeze with multiple people.
With it all put together, it’s a surprisingly sturdy, comfortable sofa. Having used it for several weeks, I still think there are several key advantages to using permanent pieces of furniture, like better back support (the provided back sofa cushions jut out too far) and support for your posterior (the main cushions feel noticeably thin after a while). But overall, it’s comfortable.
For the premium price of $999 for a piece of furniture, that above-average level of comfort may not cut it. If you’re buying this, it’s likely because of its extreme portability (when deconstructed, it can fit in the back of a hatchback) and durability, rather than massive comfort. On those first two fronts, it’s one of the most impressive sofas out there and a must for frequent movers or renters who are tired of lugging furniture up many floors of stairs.
Payment plans for the Dynamic Sofa are available. It comes with a 30-day guarantee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.