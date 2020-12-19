You can subscribe to almost anything now, including electric toothbrushes.
Recently, companies like Burst, GLEEM, Quip and Philips Sonicare have gotten into the mail-order electric toothbrush game, also selling additional oral care items like traditional and water flossers to sweeten the deal.
Some offer automatic brush head replacements through the mail, so you don’t have to go to the store and provide reminders like a two-minute timer that regular brushes don’t.
I tried out three different kinds to see how they stacked up. Here’s how they turned out:
GLEEM ($49.99, gleem.com) — GLEEM offers all the bells and whistles you could want — a minimalist charging stand and toothbrush with two brush modes: classic and GLEEM clean, both of which use a two-minute timer that reminds you to switch areas of your teeth. I preferred the included nylon brush head, which seemed smaller and stronger when compared to the others. It was comfortable on my gums and felt like the most durable of the bunch.
Quip (Starts at $25, getquip.com) — Looking more like a traditional toothbrush, Quip excelled at aesthetics and extras. Its black electric toothbrush looks slick, comes with a sticker and case that allows you to hang it on your mirror, a carrying case and environmentally sound floss. The execution was my issue as the brush head never felt like it was doing its job (basically, it felt like a weak, vibrating brush with a nice two-minute time). As great of an idea as the floss is, it would often break apart while I was flossing. I’d suggest just sticking with a regular toothbrush.
Burst ($70, burstoralcare.com) — Burst makes a lot of big claims (Removes 10 times more plaque than a manual brush, reduces gum bleeding, one month battery life). For an electric brush, it does a decent job. But using it for two weeks, I felt like even with gentle brushing, its brush head was matting rather quickly. It does come with a two-minute timer that vibrates every 30 seconds to remind you to move to another part of your mouth. It also has three brushing modes, which didn’t seem to make much of a difference. It comes with a USB charging base and wall adapter to charge it. At $70, I hesitate to say pull the trigger. The company does offer a Water Flosser at $70 that does a great job (and has some detailed instructions to help). But it might be more useful and financially smart to just go for something at your local store than go with Burst.