With air fresheners, it’s always good to read the instructions.

The car air freshener Drift aims to move people away from the usual plastic sticker or cardboard air revivers, along with the chemical-infused perfumes usually used in them, for a less flashy, more natural approach.

Using magnetic pieces of wood that attach to a metal clip on your visor, Drift’s Wood Freshener ($8 per scent, drift.co) is about as inconspicuous and modern of a design as you can get for an air freshener and it also smells great.

As I said, reading the instructions plays a key in how strong of a scent you want in your vehicle. The descriptive sheet details that you should cut the plastic wrap for the scent to dissipate and allow the piece of wood to dry out from being soaked in essential and fragrance oils, which it’s stated are phthalate-free. When it’s not in use, you’re asked to place the wood in a storage bag out of direct sunlight.

I failed to do this, and starting out I got hit with a wall of scent — in this case, it was the sweet, cereal-themed Saturday scent — every time I got in my car. It was a bit much.

With that said, I’ve enjoyed the mixture of what smells like Golden Grahams and Cinnamon Toast Crunch every time I get in my car. It also helps that it’s coming from a source that’s not hanging from my rear-view mirror or awkwardly hooked to one of my air conditioning vents.

For those who aren’t into sweet scents, Drift also offers the tobacco-scented Teak, earthy Mill and rain-soaked Amber. Those who don’t want to constantly re-order scents can subscribe to a “Scent of the Month” club, which the company states is a way to add new scent profiles to the vehicle and avoid nose blindness.

The one thing I can’t comment on is the longevity of the scents. While it has been going strong for two weeks, the scent seems to either be tapering off or I’m more used to it.

Regardless, it’s the most functional and least intrusive product I’ve used to freshen up the air in my vehicle. I’m all on board for this.