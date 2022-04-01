It’s spring and my sinuses feel like they’re about to explode.
While I can’t control the pollen count or dust outside, I try to do my best indoors by running air purifiers in my bedroom and living room.
For the past couple of years, I felt like my previous air purifiers were lacking. They didn’t have features that I enjoyed, like a timer and an air quality sensor, and felt like they were near the end of their use.
Replacing those, the Dreo Macro Pro True HEPA Air Purifier ($149, dreo.com) feels like a big upgrade. I’m able to set a timer, ranging from two to eight hours. It has a light that informs me of the air quality of the room. It also has multiple speeds, is fairly quiet on a low speed and has a night setting that dims the lights on the unit as well as slows the fan to a whisper.
Dreo advertises the air purifier as having three-stage, 360-degree deep filtration and a medical-grade H13 True HEPA filter. What this meant in my apartment during the several weeks I tried it out was it was easier to breathe, the air felt cleaner and less dust and cat dander hanging around.
The unit’s layout is pretty standard. It has easy-to-read, responsive controls, a light sensor that informs via a set of colors on the quality of the air in the room and a filter that, once unwrapped, is ready to go.
The unit is available in black and is sleek and compact enough that you can put it in a corner or small spot in the room and it won’t feel obtrusive or like clutter.
I tested this for several weeks and felt satisfied with the results. With most lower-end air purifiers coming in at around $100 to $150, this is worth the price for the extra features. With spring pollen setting in with the warmer weather, it’s worth giving this unit a shot.
For those on the fence, it does come with a 30-day hassle-free return policy and lifetime customer support.
